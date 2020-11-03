Welcome and thank you for your interest. I’m a technical writer and software developer living in Seattle. This page contains an overview of my online and professional lives.

I kept a blog called Editor, Revised on this domain from roughly 2008 to 2010, focused on my entry into digital journalism at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Wash. Its predecessor, Transitive Days, lived on Blogger and covered various topics during my time as a news copy editor at the Spokesman, starting in 2006, when I was fresh out of journalism graduate school at Missouri. And in 2002, after I graduated from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., I posted occasionally on a site hosted on the school’s servers.

My blogging went on hiatus in 2011 when I moved to the other Washington to work at Bloomberg, and the hiatus became estrangement when I took a web producer job at the New York Times later that year. The new job was demanding, and I spent my spare time exploring my new city.

I worked in various roles at the Times, including overnight home page producer, copy editor on the foreign/national desk, and mobile app editor. In March 2017, after five fascinating years, I made a terribly difficult call and left the Grey Lady to begin a new career in technology.

That year, I completed a 24-week Rutgers boot camp in web development and a 14-week LaunchCode Foundation apprenticeship at Express Scripts in New Jersey, where I was hired as a software developer in November 2017. Since then, I’ve been contributing to applications while learning a lot about software engineering.

I’ve been very fortunate in my career, from first getting my foot in the door at the Spokesman to my present role. I don’t have a degree in computer science, and yet here I am gainfully employed as a developer. While it’s becoming more common for employers to hire candidates without such a degree, I have to acknowledge that LaunchCode and Express Scripts took a chance on me, giving a journalist with a little web development knowledge the opportunity to work on enterprise-level software applications. I’m grateful to these organizations.